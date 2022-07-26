RBI’s taper tantrum tactic fails to draw NRI investments3 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 12:48 AM IST
Rise in yields worldwide blunt move to hike NRI deposit rates
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to allow banks to raise deposits from non-resident Indians (NRI) by offering them higher rates, taking a page from its 2013 taper tantrum playbook to defend the rupee, has not resulted in a significant jump in forex inflows in the first two weeks of its implementation.