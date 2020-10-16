Odisha-based NBFC faces 251-crore fraud

“It is surprising that some of the micro lenders Sambandh raised money from were not able to realize that the loanbook was allegedly inflated. Some of the large private and public sector banks that have exposure to the company might not have that kind of ground-level intelligence, but the micro lenders should’ve known about this incident," said an analyst requesting anonymity. About 95% of micro-finance loan disbursements happen directly into accounts and ticket sizes are about ₹25,000, he added.