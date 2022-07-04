For small businesses, a big lending idea – account aggregators

In short, protesting banks were told to service MSME customers or let others do it by facilitating the sharing of data. Experts think the banks will eventually fall in line. “Can they really afford to lose out on such an advanced technology framework? Would customers now want to open an account with a bank that doesn’t have RTGS, NEFT and UPI? No. In the same way, going ahead, customers will want to be with a financial institution only if they are on an account aggregator," says Mahesh of Sahamati.