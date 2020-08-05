Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Industry >Banking >Oman India Joint Investment Fund II buys 1.63% in DCB Bank
The stake is valued at 42 crore. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/ Mint

Oman India Joint Investment Fund II buys 1.63% in DCB Bank

1 min read . 10:20 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

Oman India Joint Investment Fund II (OIJIF) on Wednesday said it has acquired 5.07 million shares or 1.63% stake in Mumbai based DCB Bank through a block trade on stock exchanges

Mumbai: Oman India Joint Investment Fund II (OIJIF) on Wednesday said it has acquired 5.07 million shares or 1.63% stake in Mumbai based DCB Bank through a block trade on stock exchanges. The stake is valued at 42 crore.

Mumbai: Oman India Joint Investment Fund II (OIJIF) on Wednesday said it has acquired 5.07 million shares or 1.63% stake in Mumbai based DCB Bank through a block trade on stock exchanges. The stake is valued at 42 crore.

OIJIF is a private equity fund backed by State Bank of India (SBI) and State General Reserve Fund of Oman (SGRF),purchased 50,69,903 shares of DCB Bank through a bulk deal, according to information available with the stock exchanges.

OIJIF is a private equity fund backed by State Bank of India (SBI) and State General Reserve Fund of Oman (SGRF),purchased 50,69,903 shares of DCB Bank through a bulk deal, according to information available with the stock exchanges.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The shares were purchased at an average price of 81.90 valuing the transaction at 41.52 crore, data showed.

DCB Bank reported a 28% decline in net profit at 69 crore for the March quarter against a net profit of 96 crore in the same period of 2018-19.Net Interest Income during the January-March quarter of FY20 rose by 7.59% to 323.71, over 300.87 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

Shares of DCB Bank Ltd closed at 81.90, up 1.55% on the NSE, while the benchmark index, Nifty gained 0.06% to 11,101.65 points.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated