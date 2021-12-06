Omicron threat could again dampen securitization volumes, says Icra

MUMBAI : The threat of the newly-discovered Omicron variant of covid-19 may once again make investors cautious when purchasing retail pools originated by non-bank lenders and housing finance companies (HFCs), rating agency Icra said on Monday.

The spread of the virus could reignite worries on statewide or nationwide lockdowns, which would have a bearing on the loan collection abilities of the NBFCs and HFCs, it said. Icra had earlier estimated the securitization volumes, including direct assignments, to be about ₹1.2 trillion for FY22 with about 60%-70% of the volumes being generated in the second half of the fiscal.

For the first six months of FY22, securitization volumes stood at Rs. 42,800 crore compared to Rs. 22,700 crore in the comparable period of FY21. In the event that the Omicron variant does disrupt business activities and results in even temporary lockdowns, the securitization volumes could be severely affected for the rest of the year as the investors would prefer to wait for the threat to subside and the NBFCs and HFCs may again reduce their disbursements as had been seen during the previous periods of lockdowns, it said.

That apart, the securitization volumes in FY23 could also be affected by lower disbursements as the availability of retail loans for securitization would also decline.

Abhishek Dafria, vice-president and head (structured finance ratings), Icra, “While securitization volumes had seen a healthy improvement in the current year so far as compared to the previous year, the volumes are still only about 40% of the pe-covid period. The rise in covid-19 infections during April and May 2021 depressed the securitization volumes for a while. The threat of the spread of Omicron variant is again a sign of worry."

Dafria said that these are still early days to assess its impact and hopes that the vaccinations are effective against the new variant too.

