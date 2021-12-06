Omicron threat could again dampen securitization volumes, says Icra

For the first six months of FY22, securitization volumes stood at Rs. 42,800 crore compared to Rs. 22,700 crore in the comparable period of FY21. In the event that the Omicron variant does disrupt business activities and results in even temporary lockdowns, the securitization volumes could be severely affected for the rest of the year as the investors would prefer to wait for the threat to subside and the NBFCs and HFCs may again reduce their disbursements as had been seen during the previous periods of lockdowns, it said.

