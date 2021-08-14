On 75th Independence Day, SBI gives offer on home loan; here's how to apply

SBI home loan: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign, on 15th August, one can avail of this attractive home loan facility of SBI

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the ocassion of India's Independence Day, the State Bank of India (SBI) is offering zero processing fees on home loans to help its customers achieve freedom from rent. SBI gave this information in a tweet in which it wrote, "This Independence Day, step into your dream home, with ZERO* processing fee on Home Loans. Apply Now".

Besides, women are being given the benefit of the very attractive discount facility on home loans by the country's largest lender.

Under the home loan facility, women are being given the benefit of 5% BPS interest concession.

Apart from this, if you want to take a home loan under SBI's YONO service, you will still get the benefit of 5% BPS interest concession. One has to pay interest at the rate of 6.70% on the SBI home loans.

How to apply?

An individual can apply for home loan through SBI's digital service YONO SBI

Apart from this, SBI has issued a number 7208933140. Borrowers can give a missed call on the aforementioned number for a home loan.