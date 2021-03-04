One million customers of other banks are using ICICI Bank's ‘iMobile Pay’

Users like the ‘Pay to Contacts’ feature most. The functionality enables users to send money either to a mobile number or a UPI ID of their friends/contacts, to any payment app or a digital wallet. Therefore, it provides users significant convenience as they can easily transfer money across payment apps and digital wallets, compared to the existing practice wherein users are required to use a particular app to send money to a recipient using that app. The other services such as ‘Scan to Pay’, ‘Check Balance’ and ‘Bill Payments’ have seen the maximum usage. The trends further show features like ‘track application status’ for credit cards or loan, transfer funds and create VPAs are also liked by users. They are also keen to know the exciting offers of ICICI Bank.