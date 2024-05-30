Online fraud cases rise by 708% in two years, most of them reported by private lenders : RBI report

The number of fraud cases in the banking sector increased by nearly 300 per cent in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) to 36,075 cases from 9,046 cases reported in FY22. In contrast to the increasing number of fraud cases, the amount involved in fraud fell by 69.2 per cent in two years to ₹13,930 crore in FY24, said the Reserve Bank of India in its annual report on Thursday. Notably, the amount involved in fraud was ₹45,358 crore in FY22.

According to the central bank's report, 67% of fraud cases reported in FY24 were from private sector banks, while 75% of the total fraud amount was reported by public sector banks. The percentage of fraud amount reported by private lenders was 22.8% in FY24.

Online fraud cases on the rise The annual report highlighted the significant rise in the number of online fraud cases over the last two years. According to the report, online fraud cases increased by 708% in the last two years to 29,082. Moreover, there has been a significant increase of 86% in the fraud cases amount reported by the banks in the last two years to ₹1,457 crore.

"While small value card/internet frauds contributed maximum to the number of frauds reported by the private sector banks, the frauds in public sector banks were mainly in loan portfolio," RBI's analysis showed.

The RBI report also said that with an aim to curb frauds and enhance the payment experience further, the introduction of real-time payee name validation before the actual fund transfer will be explored in compliance with newly enacted ‘The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023’.

An assessment of bank group-wise fraud cases over the last three years indicates that while private sector banks reported maximum number of frauds, public sector banks continued to contribute maximum to the fraud amount, said the Annual Report for 2023-24.

"Frauds have occurred predominantly in the category of digital payments (card/internet), in terms of number. In terms of value, frauds have been reported primarily in the loan portfolio (advances category)," the report said.

Further, an analysis of the vintage of frauds reported during 2022-23 and 2023-24 shows a significant time-lag between the date of occurrence of a fraud and its detection.

"The amount involved in frauds that occurred in previous financial years formed 94 per cent of the frauds reported in 2022-23 in terms of value," the report said.