Online job fraud: RBI lists out steps to protect yourself. Check Details

Online job fraud: RBI lists out steps to protect yourself. Check Details2 min read . 11:17 AM IST
RBI has tried to explain the modus operandi of online job fraud and the precautions which the common man should take while applying for any job offer
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
RBI has tried to explain the modus operandi of online job fraud and the precautions which the common man should take while applying for any job offer
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is now alerting people not to fall prey to job scams. Fraudsters have been using innovative methods to defraud the common people. “There has been a surge in the usage of digital modes of payment in recent years. This gained further momentum during the Covid-19 induced lockdowns. However, as the speed and ease of doing financial transactions have improved, the number of frauds reported in retail financial transactions have also gone up," the central bank said in its booklet.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is now alerting people not to fall prey to job scams. Fraudsters have been using innovative methods to defraud the common people. “There has been a surge in the usage of digital modes of payment in recent years. This gained further momentum during the Covid-19 induced lockdowns. However, as the speed and ease of doing financial transactions have improved, the number of frauds reported in retail financial transactions have also gone up," the central bank said in its booklet.
The booklet is intended to create awareness among the members of the public about the modus operandi adopted by fraudsters to defraud and mislead them, while also informing them about the precautions to be taken while carrying out financial transactions.
The booklet is intended to create awareness among the members of the public about the modus operandi adopted by fraudsters to defraud and mislead them, while also informing them about the precautions to be taken while carrying out financial transactions.
RBI has tried to explain the modus operandi of online job fraud and the precautions which the common man should take while applying for any job offer, be it in India or abroad.
Online job fraud
Modus Operandi
Precautions
RBI released a booklet on the common modus operandi used by fraudsters
As part of the public awareness initiative by the Consumer Education and Protection Department, RBI, the country’s central bank recently released a booklet, “BE(A)WARE" on the common modus operandi used by fraudsters and precautions to be taken while carrying out various financial transactions. The booklet aims to increase public awareness about various types of financial fraud perpetrated on customers while carrying out digital payments and other financial transactions.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!