This is the ONLY foreign card issuer following RBI's data rules

In 2018, the regulator mandated payments service providers in India to store all transaction data in local servers and barred them from sending it outside the country with some exceptions. While many firms opposed the idea initially, citing operational difficulties and an additional investment burden, most eventually complied or are in the process of doing so. The guidelines are applicable to all payment service providers authorized by RBI to set up and operate a payment system in India. According to the guidelines, in transactions comprising a foreign component, a copy of the domestic component may be stored abroad if required.

