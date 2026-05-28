Operational control driving insurance M&As rather than FDI limit hike

The recent spate of deal activity in the insurance sector is being driven less by the increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) limit to 100% from 74%, and more by the enabling provision allowing foreign investors to have management and operational control of these companies, experts said.
Most foreign investment has come from existing players in the Indian market looking to expand their presence, rather than from new investors. This has led to the collapse of several existing partnerships, as foreign investors look for partners offering equal, if not greater, control. Several industry experts Mint spoke to said this could pave the way for more competition and further consolidation in the sector.
Allianz SE, which exited its 26% stake in the insurance and general insurance joint ventures (JVs) with the Bajaj Group in March 2025, returned to the market through a 50:50 JV with Jio Financial Services. Prudential Plc has announced plans to acquire a 75% stake in Bharti AXA Life Insurance, marking a strategic departure from its existing 21% position in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance–which in turn will need to be brought down to 10%.