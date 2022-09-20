Other nations interested in India's payment channels, says finance minister

The digitalization of financial services in India, she said, has allowed many unbanked Indian citizens, who were previously part of the informal economy, to access financial services from formal channels
Mumbai: Lauding India’s strides in the payments space, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said it has generated interest from Singapore, Bhutan, and France.
“Countries such as Singapore, Bhutan, France’s Lyra, and also many others are seeing the use for RuPay cards and the unified payments interface (UPI)," Sitharaman said at the Global Fintech Fest.
India Stack, particularly the payments stack, has been very well recognized and people are looking to share their thoughts with India, she said, adding that many of India’s bilateral engagements with counterparts today focus on this subject. India Stack is the moniker for a set of open application programming interfaces (APIs) and digital public goods.
The digitalization of financial services in India, she said, has allowed many unbanked Indian citizens, who were previously part of the informal economy, to access financial services from formal channels. This is the reason why there is an increase in usage of UPI, not just in the urban metropolitan areas but also in tier two and three cities.
“We have led the way in bringing an inclusive financial world by making sure financial services will be accessed through the India Stack and that itself has four different layers," she said.
The finance minister explained that there is one layer where Aadhaar has served. The next one is paper, which again is powered through Aadhaar – e-KYC, e-sign, and digilocker. The third layer is the cashless layer, which is UPI, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS), and Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). The final thing, Sitharaman said, is the account aggregator framework which has been brought as a consent layer.
Establishing the scale of some of the digital services, Sitharaman said that so far, India has issued 1.32 billion Aadhaar numbers to Indian citizens. India’s homegrown payments system UPI has been instrumental in promoting digital payments in India and it has achieved a transaction value of $940 billion during 2021, which is equivalent to 30% of India’s gross domestic product GDP, she said.
“In five years since its launch, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth is 160% in value and has eclipsed all other payment forms. As of July 2022, there are 338 banks live on UPI platform. In the same month, UPI registered 6.28 billion transactions valuing ₹10.62 trillion," said Sitharaman.
National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI), the minister said, is taking UPI international by helping other countries to create their own payment systems. The retail payments umbrella entity is also making the cross-border payments easier by means of UPI or RuPay cards acceptance for remittance.
Meanwhile, the account aggregator framework, she said, is going to revolutionize the credit flow towards medium and small industries.
Having gone live in September 2021, 52 RBI-regulated entities including banks and NBFCs are on the account aggregator network as of September this year.
“Apart from the banking sector, the insurance sector and the pension sector, other players are also joining the platform. Number of accounts enabled on the account aggregator network stands at 1.1 billion. A wealth of opportunities lies there for the global fintech people to see what more can be done creatively if people are coming on board," she said.