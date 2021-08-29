MUMBAI : Suryoday Small Finance Bank is aiming to creating a million millionaires from its existing microfinance ecustomers by leveraging on digital channels and offering more wealth creation options for them.

In his message to the shareholders in the annual report, managing director and chief executive officer Bhaskar Babu also said that the bank is looking to become a one-stop solution bank using strategic collaborations.

“Our core mission for the next 3 years will be to build financial robustness for our inclusive finance customers using digital channels, which is simple, easy to operate and gives them holistic product options for wealth creation and superior user experience. We are targeting to create atleast a million millionaires from our customer base and are pursuing this dream relentlessly," said Babu.

Babu said the bank is investing heavily to bring in more analytics platforms and tools so that it can deep dive into the nuances of customer behaviour, digital engagement, banking habits and prepare more accurate forecasting models. The aim will be to deliver safe and digital financial services, with best-in-class customer experience to reduce the cost of operations and yet reach the last mile, he added.

Currently, Suryoday’s SFB’s loan book constitutes of 70% of microfinance loans and 30% non-microfinance loans. Babu said that while the bank will focus on growing both the books, scaling up the microfinance portfolio is a ‘risky proportion’ at this time.

During the pandemic, Suryoday SFB had introduced an overdraft scheme for its existing microfinance customers which allows digital transactions at any time of the hour and as many times in a day. This initiative aided over 3.8 lakh of our customers, in restoring businesses post lockdown periods when there was a dire need for quick working capital, Babu noted.

Suryoday SFB had reported a ₹48 crore loss in the quarter ended 30 June 2021 on account of a write-off, provision on restructuring as well as the earnings impact on account of lower disbursements due to the second wave of Covid–19. The bank had reported a net profit of ₹27 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.