Trends for Digital Lenders in 2023 and how are players gearing up for it?

How 2022 triggered digital lenders to undergo a significant transformation?

Mr Satyam Kumar, CEO & Founder- LoanTap said “This year represented a new turning point in the fintech industry, with increased client acceptance and clear guidelines, allowing for greater stability. As shown in recent months, new developments in digital lending and the way customers apply for and use loan products will shape the future. Better economic prospects, as a result of increased loan demand, are projected to enable NBFCs to achieve 11% to 12% growth in the fiscal year ending March 2023, a four-year high, to above ₹13 lakh crore. The RBI issued new guidelines in 2022 forbidding the loading of credit lines into non-bank prepaid instruments (PPIs) like wallets and prepaid cards. This rule was a small step toward fintech sector recognition. We regarded this rule as the culmination of the efforts of several entrepreneurs and investors who believed in fintech as something more than just banking over the previous 6–7 years. As the sector shifted, new RBI requirements caused companies to reconsider their business approach. Today, the total financial services business is undergoing a significant transformation, and new technologies such as AI, ML, and cloud infrastructure are being used to build new products for the market more than ever before."