Outstanding bank loans shrink in two weeks of June as demand slump continues

While total non-food credit shrunk by ₹1,927 crore in 14 days from 5 June, it had seen a growth of 2,845 crore in the comparable period last year. The shrinkage in total outstanding loans is despite the government’s ₹3 trillion guaranteed loan push to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Lenders have been sanctioning and disbursing loans on easier terms to small businesses from 1 June.