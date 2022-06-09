Outstanding credit cards grow 21% YoY in April: Report

Outstanding credit cards grow 21% YoY in April: Report2 min read . 11:56 AM IST
- Credit card spends fell 2% month-on-month, but surged 78% on year. On a three-year CAGR basis, spends grew 22%
NEW DELHI: Outstanding credit cards in the system in April grew 20.7% year-on-year to 75.2 million, the highest in the past 25 months, according to Digital Payments tracker report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (MOFSL).
NEW DELHI: Outstanding credit cards in the system in April grew 20.7% year-on-year to 75.2 million, the highest in the past 25 months, according to Digital Payments tracker report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (MOFSL).
Cards issued by Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a strong growth of 48.5%, followed by those by Axis Bank (+28.6%), RBL Bank (+24.9%), and International Investment Bank (+24.2%). American Express and CITI saw an 11% and 3% decline, respectively. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank also reported an increase in market share. HDFC Bank continues to be the largest player of the Indian credit card market, with a share of 22.7%.
Cards issued by Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a strong growth of 48.5%, followed by those by Axis Bank (+28.6%), RBL Bank (+24.9%), and International Investment Bank (+24.2%). American Express and CITI saw an 11% and 3% decline, respectively. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank also reported an increase in market share. HDFC Bank continues to be the largest player of the Indian credit card market, with a share of 22.7%.
MOFSL expects SBI Card, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank to continue their strong performance while HDFC Bank will continue to witness strong recovery, said the report.
Credit card spends fell 2% month-on-month, but surged 78% on year.
Only HDFC Bank saw a sequential growth of around 2%, while ICICI Bank-issued cards saw flattish trends. All other players saw a decline of up to 8%, with IIB, AMEX, SCB, and RBK clocking the highest drops.
On a three-year CAGR basis, spends grew 22%.
Average monthly spends also declined, falling 4% sequentially. Average ticket size and the number of transactions per card stood stable around ₹4,700 and at three, respectively. Barring HDFC Bank, all others major banks saw a decline in monthly spends on their cards by up to ₹1,100. IIB had the highest ticket size ( ₹11.1k), followed by AMEX ( ₹7k), while for others, spends ranged from ₹4,000 to ₹5,200 range
UPI payments grew 99.2% year-on-year in April, with ticket size stable at around ₹1,800.
UPI ticket size was broadly stable month-on-month at about ₹1,760. The market share of UPI has been constantly increasing and stood at 81% in FY22, up from a modest 9% in FY18, while the share of debit/credit cards stood at 7-9%, as per the report.