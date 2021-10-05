The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted banks to amortise the additional liability on account of revision in a family pension over five years beginning 2021-22. The banks, the RBI said, will be required to make appropriate disclosures of the accounting policy followed in this regard in the 'Notes to Accounts' to the financial statements.

The relaxation follows a request by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that it would be difficult for some banks to absorb large amounts of liability with regard to revision in the family pension in a single year.

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) CEO Sunil Mehta said that over 1.5 lakh family pensioners are going to benefit!

"Just to thank #FM ma'am for the approval of Family pension. #RBI also acceded to our request for amortisation. Over 1.5 lacs family pensioners are going to benefit!," IBA CEO Sunil Mehta said in a tweet.

"On behalf of the banking industry our sincere thanks and gratitude to #FM ma'am," he added.

“IBA has approached us for the amortisation of the increased expenditure resulting from the revision in family pension for employees of its member banks covered under the 11th Bipartite Settlement and Joint Note dated November 11, 2020," RBI said.

The central bank also said that the additional liability on account of revision in family pension consequent to the aforementioned settlement should be fully recognised and charged to the Profit and Loss Account in the current financial year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.