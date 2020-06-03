Over 3,800 crore disbursed under emergency credit line guarantee scheme: Govt

Under the scheme, interest rates capped at 9.25% for banks and at 14% for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). It will cover only existing borrowers with outstanding credit limit of up to ₹25 crore as on 29 February, and having a turnover of up to ₹100 crore. The tenor of the loan under the scheme will be four years, with a moratorium of one year on the principal amount. It will also include borrowers with up to 60 days past dues and cover working capital and term loan facilities