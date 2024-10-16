Rang De, Faircent face RBI scrutiny in crackdown on peer-to-peer lenders
- The banking regulator has issued notices to six more peer-to-peer lending platforms for various violations, but is yet to take a call on imposing fines.
MUMBAI : Faircent, Monexo, Rang De, Finzy, Lendbox (Transactree Technologies Pvt. Ltd) and Financepeer are the six new peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms that have received show-cause notices from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to a person aware of the development and a right-to-information (RTI) query.