Pandemic has accelerated the shift to digital banking

“Insurance has been a traditional way of business, with agents meeting people as trust has to be built. Covid has changed the mindset. We started emphasizing on onboarding customers using a tab, it has helped us to move seamlessly," said Sankaranarayanan R., chief technology and data officer at India First Life. “Digital enablement of traditional channels has happened. It is all about adaptation and changing the mindset. In the next one year, digital sales may move to 80% from traditional sales. We were behind banks. Now we are moving ahead of banks."