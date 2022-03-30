HDFC Bank today said the elevated stress on unsecured loan assets noticed during the Covid-19 pandemic is over, and the bank is upbeat about the segment now.

The unsecured lending book for the bank includes credit cards and personal loans.

According to HDFC Bank's country head for consumer finance Parag Rao, the next two years present an interesting opportunity to grow in the segment, which is otherwise considered a bit risky.

Acknowledging that his bank also witnessed some elevation in asset quality woes from the unsecured segment during the pandemic, Rao clarified that the same was never at worrying levels.

"A large portion of the issues of the pandemic are gone," he said, adding that customers seeking loans now are relatively better from the risk perspective.

Bank credit grew 8.7% from a year earlier as of 11 March, with retail loans continuing to witness the sharpest uptick, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

According to bankers, there is typically a greater push for loans in the last three months of a fiscal as they look to meet year-end targets and borrowers utilize existing loan limits. While non-food credit stayed in the range of 5.4 -7.2% until November, it rose sharply in December to 9.3%, and the momentum continued in the next two months.

Outstanding non-food credit stood at ₹116.5 trillion on 11 March, up 8.7% from the same period last year and 0.7% from the fortnight to 25 February. RBI releases data on credit and deposits every fortnight. On an absolute basis, outstanding credit has expanded by ₹79,482 crore between 25 February and 11 March.

Retail loans continued to grow faster than corporate loans, which stood at ₹31.8 trillion, up 12% from a year ago as of 28 January, while loans to industries were at ₹30.5 trillion, up 6.4%. The data on sectoral deployment of credit typically comes with a one-month lag.

