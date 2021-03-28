Payday might be coming for U.S. bank investors
It is getting close to business-as-usual for the biggest U.S. banks when it comes to shareholder payouts.
The Federal Reserve is now set to end special restrictions implemented during the pandemic on most big banks’ ability to buy back shares and pay dividends from June 30, depending on the results of the annual stress tests. Banks will have to clear the minimum capital levels set by that exam. Normally under the Fed’s stress-test regime, banks that don’t meet their requirements have the ability to adjust their balance sheets and face restrictions that scale with how far below their minimums they are. For now however, a bank that doesn’t meet the stress-test minimum remains subject to the current restrictions, which limits buybacks based on trailing net income, for one additional quarter before the usual regime kicks in.
