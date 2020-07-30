Payment cos face market share, transaction caps

“UPI is a completely open and interoperable ecosystem by design. There is no barrier to entry to new entrants at all. New players are still entering every day. So why penalize consumers by forcing them to use anything but the best apps/service providers available at any time?" said Sameer Nigam, co-founder and CEO, PhonePe. Though nobody is near the 50% market share range now, the real challenge will start from next year when the limit is reduced to 40%, he added.