The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said all data related to payments must be stored only in India and data processed abroad will have to be brought back to the country within 24 hours.

"The entire payment data shall be stored in systems located only in India...," the RBI said in its FAQs on certain implementation issues raised by the Payment System Operators (PSOs).

A week after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's meeting with e-commerce companies and central bank representatives, RBI on Wednesday said that in case of cross-border transactions, a copy of the domestic data can be stored abroad.

“For cross border transaction data, consisting of a foreign component and a domestic component, a copy of the domestic component may also be stored abroad, if required," it said. While the April 2018 circular said that in the foreign leg of transactions, data can also be stored in the foreign country but it did not specify if domestic data could also be stored.

Clarifying on its April 2018 circular, the central bank also said that while there is no bar on processing of payment transactions outside India, this data shall be stored only in India after the processing.

“In case the processing is done abroad, the data should be deleted from the systems abroad and brought back to India not later than the one business day or 24 hours from payment processing, whichever is earlier. The same should be stored only in India," it said.

PTI reported on 18 June that the government said RBI will examine concerns around its strict data localisation rules that require storing of customer data exclusively in India without creating mirror sites overseas. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held extensive consultations with the tech industry and e-commerce companies, PTI said, citing a statement by his ministry.

"All the companies who were represented in this meeting put forth their concerns related to RBI data storage requirements and processing related guidelines issued by the RBI. Deputy Governor of RBI, BP Kanungo, assured the industry representatives that the Reserve Bank of India will look into this," it said.

The central bank had, on 6 April, 2018, asked payment system operators to store data related to payments in India.