Payments bank deposit limit doubled by RBI

"The extant 'Guidelines for Licensing of Payments Banks' issued on November 27, 2014 allow payments banks to hold a maximum balance of ₹ 1 lakh per individual customer. Based on a review of performance of payments banks and with a view to encourage their efforts for financial inclusion and to expand their ability to cater to the needs of their customers, including MSMEs, small traders and merchants, it has been decided to enhance the limit of maximum balance at end of the day from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh per individual customer. A circular in this regard shall be issued separately," according to statement by Reserve Bank of India.

