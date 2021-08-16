PayNearby ties up with RBL Bank, Visa for payment devices

Mumbai: PayNearby on Monday said it has partnered with Visa and RBL Bank to launch SoftPoS and mPoS for its over 1.5 million retail network.

With the addition of these options, PayNearby said it is the first company to launch an all-inclusive digital package for retailers that is form-factor agnostic and provides a wide choice to end consumers. Its upgraded digital payment package now supports QR code payment, UPI payment, Aadhaar Pay, SMS payment, and card payment through mobile tokenization.

While SoftPoS allows merchants to accept contactless payments of up to ₹5,000 through a simple tap and pay mechanism on NFC-enabled smartphones, the micro-ATM and mPOS machine allows easy acceptance of cards at the last mile, it said.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder and chief executive of PayNearby said as India moves towards rapid digital growth, PayNearby is committed to simplifying high-end technology for the bottom of the pyramid so that benefits of digital payments and digital banking can reach the masses.

“Through our SoftPoS and mPOS solutions, in partnership with Visa and RBL Bank, we wish to build an ecosystem by adding to the number of acceptance points for easy and fast digital payments. In the wake of covid-19, this is vital for both our retail partners and their consumers," said Bajaj.

According to the statement, a majority of India’s population is still tech-shy, dependent on cash and lying outside the folds of financial inclusion. One of the reasons for digital payments taking a back seat in the country is that smaller merchants do not have the money to invest in infrastructure. It added that according to a cross-country dataset released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently, the density of population dependent on a PoS terminal is 358 in India, as against about 20 in neighbouring China, 10 in Brazil, Turkey, Netherlands and Italy.

Rajeev Ahuja, executive director of RBL Bank said that payment platforms have been disrupted the most owing to the ever-evolving preferences in the financial ecosystem.

“With this association, we look forward to empower the customers and retailers with a simple and seamless digital platform. It enables us to onboard merchants from various geographies and deepen the penetration of digital infrastructure in the country," said Ahuja.

