Paytm crisis: NHAI likely to extend the deadline for Fastag KYC completion
NHAI's ‘One vehicle-one Fastag’ initiative is aimed at enhancing the efficiency of electronic toll collections
Amid a regulatory crisis for the Paytm Payments Bank, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is mulling over the extension of the deadline for completing Fastag KYC by March-end. Earlier, the nodal agency for highways set the February 29 deadline and asked the Fastag users to shift to the "One vehicle-one Fastag" system.