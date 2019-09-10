A file photo of Yes Bank from co-founder Rana Kapoor (Photo: Mint)
A file photo of Yes Bank from co-founder Rana Kapoor (Photo: Mint)

Paytm likely to buy Rana Kapoor's stake in Yes Bank: Report

1 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2019, 04:26 PM IST PTI

  • Rana Kapoor and associated entities own a 9.6% stake in Yes Bank
  • The report said the structure of the deal would depend on the approval from the RBI, given that Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma already owns stake in Paytm Payments Bank

New Delhi: Paytm, India's digital payments major, is in discussions to buy stake in Yes Bank from co-founder Rana Kapoor, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday,

The sources, privy to the discussions, said Kapoor has held preliminary discussions with Paytm.

They said the structure of the deal would depend on the approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), given that Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma already owns stake in Paytm Payments Bank.

Paytm declined to comment on the matter.

Kapoor and associated entities own a 9.6% stake in Yes Bank.

Rana Kapoor could not be reached for comments.

Also, banking sources declined to comment whether plans are afoot by Rana Kapoor and family to sell their entire stake in the bank.

Ravneet Gill, the current chief executive officer of Yes Bank who took charge in March, has said the bank wants to increase focus on compliance and governance.

Notably, these are the two critical areas on which his predecessor Rana Kapoor had to step down, as the banking sector regulator RBI had found lapses on the part of the bank on these issues.

The bank had posted its first-ever quarterly loss at 1,506.64 crore on the back of higher provisions in the quarter ended March 2019, compared to a profit of 1,179.44 crore in the year-ago period.

However, it returned to profit subsequently and posted at 114 crore profit in the first quarter ended June of the current financial year.

RELATED STORIES
A file photo of Yes Bank CEO Ravneet Gill (Photo: Bloomberg)

Yes Bank nears deal to sell minority stake to tech firm: CEO Ravneet Gill

1 min read . 03:59 PM IST
Rana Kapoor, co-promoter of Yes Bank. Bloomberg

Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor pledges entire promoter stake as stock nosedives

3 min read . 24 Jul 2019
Under Rana Kapoor, the total assets of the bank grew at a compound annual growth rate of 34% in the 10 years through March 2018 (Mint file)

Rana Kapoor loses $1 billion as Yes Bank shares slump 78% since August

2 min read . 18 Jul 2019
The company’s total revenue rose 8.2% to ₹3,579.67 crore in FY19 from ₹3,309.61 crore a year ago. (Mint)

Paytm’s losses almost triple to 4,217 cr in FY19 as expenses rise

1 min read . 09 Sep 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue