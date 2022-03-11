The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its latest order issued today directed Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm Payments Bank Ltd to stop onboarding of new customers.

Action against Paytm Payments Bank Ltd under section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949https://t.co/tqWfwt7mT3 — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) March 11, 2022

The Paytm Payments Bank has also been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive System Audit of its IT system, the RBI order said. “Onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will be subject to specific permission to be granted by RBI after reviewing a report of the IT auditors," the central bank said.

This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank, it added.

