Paytm Payments Bank barred by RBI from onboarding new customers
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its latest order issued today directed Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm Payments Bank Ltd to stop onboarding of new customers. 

The Paytm Payments Bank has also been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive System Audit of its IT system, the RBI order said. “Onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will be subject to specific permission to be granted by RBI after reviewing a report of the IT auditors," the central bank said.

This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank, it added.

