Paytm Payments Bank: RBI extends deadline for curbs from Feb 29 to Mar 15

 Paytm Payments Bank gets respite: RBI extends deadline for curbs from February 29 to March 15 | Mint
Paytm Payments Bank gets respite: RBI extends deadline for curbs from February 29 to March 15

No further deposits or credit transactions or top ups shall be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc. after March 15, 2024 (extended from the earlier stipulated timeline of February 29, 2024), other than any interest, cashbacks, sweep in from partner banks or refunds which may be credited anytime.

Withdrawal or utilisation of balances by its customers from their accounts including savings bank accounts, current accounts, prepaid instruments, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc. are to be permitted without any restrictions, upto their available balance (no change).

No banking services, other than those referred in (ii) above, like fund transfers (irrespective of name and nature of services like AEPS, IMPS, etc.), BBPOU and UPI facility should be provided by the bank after March 15, 2024 (extended from the earlier stipulated timeline of February 29, 2024). However, for the purpose of (ii) above (viz. for withdrawal or utilisation of available balance by customers or wallet holders), such fund transfers including AEPS, IMPS and UPI may be allowed anytime.

The Nodal Accounts of One97 Communications Ltd and Paytm Payments Services Ltd maintained by Paytm Payments Bank Limited are to be terminated at the earliest, in any case not later than February 29, 2024 (no change).

Settlement of all pipeline transactions in nodal accounts referred to in item (iv) above (in respect of all transactions initiated on or before February 29, 2024) shall be completed by March 15, 2024 and no further transactions shall be permitted thereafter (no change).

Published: 16 Feb 2024, 05:40 PM IST
