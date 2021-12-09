Paytm Payments Bank gets scheduled bank status from RBI

OPEN APP
 1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2021, 04:10 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • Paytm Payments Bank, a niche bank that cannot lend on its own, had more than 64 million savings accounts and over 52 billion Indian rupees ($688.5 million) deposits, including savings accounts, current accounts and fixed deposits with partner banks at the end of March this year

Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), an associate entity of Paytm, has gained the central bank's approval to function as a scheduled payments bank, it announced on Thursday, helping it to widen its financial services operations.

Paytm Payments Bank, a niche bank that cannot lend on its own, can now explore new business opportunities. It had over 64 million savings accounts and more than $688.5 million deposits, including savings accounts, current accounts and fixed deposits with partner banks at the end of March this year.

Being a Scheduled Payments Bank, Paytm Payments Bank can take part in government and other large corporations issued Request for Proposals (RFP), primary auctions, fixed-rate and variable rate repos, and reverse repos, along with participation in Marginal Standing Facility. The payments bank will now be eligible to partner in Centre-run financial inclusion schemes.

