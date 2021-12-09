Paytm Payments Bank gets scheduled bank status from RBI

Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), an associate entity of Paytm, has gained the central bank's approval to function as a scheduled payments bank, it announced on Thursday, helping it to widen its financial services operations.

Paytm Payments Bank, a niche bank that cannot lend on its own, can now explore new business opportunities. It had over 64 million savings accounts and more than $688.5 million deposits, including savings accounts, current accounts and fixed deposits with partner banks at the end of March this year.

Being a Scheduled Payments Bank, Paytm Payments Bank can take part in government and other large corporations issued Request for Proposals (RFP), primary auctions, fixed-rate and variable rate repos, and reverse repos, along with participation in Marginal Standing Facility. The payments bank will now be eligible to partner in Centre-run financial inclusion schemes.

