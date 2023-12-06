Paytm to cut down on small-ticket loans after RBI tightens consumer lending norms, set to expand higher-ticket ones
Paytm on Wednesday announced to trim its small-ticket loans, also called postpaid loans. Now, the fintech firm is planning to expand its higher-ticket loans to lower risk and high credit-worthy customers
After the Reserve Bank of India tightened rules on consumer lending, Paytm will cut down on disbursing loans under ₹50,000, said the Indian digital payments firm on Wednesday. In addition to this, the bank is likely to expand to higher ticket ones.
