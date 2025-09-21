Recurring payments via old Paytm UPI handles get 2-month lifeline
Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 21 Sept 2025, 09:29 pm IST
All autopay mandates linked to the erstwhile @Paytm UPI ID handles have been extended till 31 October. NPCI had earlier planned to deactivate all @Paytm handles with effect from 1 September.
Mumbai: In a relief to users and merchants, the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) has extended the deadline for stopping all autopay mandates linked to the erstwhile @Paytm UPI (unified payments interface) ID handles by two months till 31 October 2025, four people close to the development told Mint.
