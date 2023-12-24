Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the Paytm founder and chief executive officer (CEO) on Sunday drew a parallel between Kotak Mahindra Bank’s former MD and CEO Uday Kotak and Jamie Dimon, the long-serving CEO of JP Morgan Chase, a global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide.. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharma equated Kotak with Dimon, and called him a true legend of Indian banking industry.

Jamie Dimon is at the helm of the banking giant JP Morgan Chase since 2005. He is a leading figure in banking and finance sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I call fondly sir (Uday Kotak), our Jamie Dimon of India. True legend of Indian Banking," Sharma wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a post from Jay Kotak.

Jay is Uday's son and the co-head of Kotak 811, Kotak Mahindra Bank's mobile banking app.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uday Kotak’s entrepreneurial journey began in 1985 with Kotak Capital Management Finance (KCMF). He has left an indelible mark on the Indian banking sector.

With KCMF transforming into Kotak Mahindra Bank by 2003, it became India’s first non-banking finance company (NBFC) to become a bank.

Under Uday Kotak’s leadership, the Kotak Mahindra Bank became the fourth largest Indian lender by market capitalisation in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Forbes report, with a net worth of $14 billion Uday Kotak is the fifteenth richest person in India for the year 2023.

In a surprising move in September 2023, Uday Kotak resigned from the post of MD and CEO of the Kotak Mahindra Bank. His term was due to end in December.

Currently, he holds the position of non-executive director on the Mumbai-headquartered Kotak Mahindra Bank’s board. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to JP Morgan Chase’s website, Jamie Dimon became CEO on January 1, 2006 and one year later also became chairman of the Board. He was named president and chief operating officer upon the company’s merger with Bank One Corporation on July 1, 2004.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!