Breaking News
PayU Payments gets RBI's approval to operate as payment aggregator
The RBI's approval is ‘a testament to our relentless focus on compliance and corporate governance’, PayU CEO Anirban Mukherjee said in a statement.
Prosus-backed PayU Payments announced on Tuesday, April 23, that it had received the in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator and onboard new merchants onto its platform.
Next Story
₹1,053.70.26%
₹1,512.3-0.34%
₹1,087.050.29%
₹133.1-0.23%
₹765.851.03%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message