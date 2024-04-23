Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  PayU Payments gets RBI's approval to operate as payment aggregator
BREAKING NEWS

PayU Payments gets RBI's approval to operate as payment aggregator

Reuters

  • The RBI's approval is ‘a testament to our relentless focus on compliance and corporate governance’, PayU CEO Anirban Mukherjee said in a statement.

PayU, backed by Internet and media group Naspers has operations in 18 countries including Latin America, India, Central Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa

Prosus-backed PayU Payments announced on Tuesday, April 23, that it had received the in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator and onboard new merchants onto its platform.

The approval comes days after the RBI took steps to tighten scrutiny of the payments sector, asking online payment firms to monitor transactions-related activities of merchants on their platforms and ensure they meet fresh guidelines.

The RBI's approval is "a testament to our relentless focus on compliance and corporate governance", PayU CEO Anirban Mukherjee said in a statement.

PayU is a payment gateway that also offers services including buy-now-pay-later, and competes with the likes of Tiger Global-backed Razorpay and Walmart-owned PhonePe.

