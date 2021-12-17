PCA rules for NBFCs to increase parity with banks on vigilance: India Ratings

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) prompt corrective action (PCA) framework for non-bank lenders is a progression towards increasing the alignment of regulations between these entities and banks, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said in a note on Friday.

The PCA norms bring in a risk threshold monitoring for non-banks based on the total capital, tier 1 capital and net non-performing assets. Entities falling under these category post 1 October 2022 will have restrictions on dividend payouts, require a capital infusion or a reduction in leverage, and face restrictions on branch expansion and capital expenditure depending on the defined risk threshold category.

PCA, according to the rating agency, brings further parity in terms of the regulations between banks and non-banks, due to the increased size and scale of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and interconnectedness with banks, along with the scale-based regulation and the alignment of asset quality classifications implemented.

“It also establishes a regulatory course of action in an event of a breach of certain parameters, thus acting as an early warning signal. In case of any breach, the NBFC’s performance will be measured over four consecutive quarters on risk threshold parameters to declassify the NBFC placed under PCA," it said.

Any NBFC breaching any of the risk threshold has the time to course-correct till March 2022 as the guidelines will be based on year-end numbers. NBFCs with net non-performing assets of 6% and higher may have to make higher provisions or sell assets to asset reconstruction companies during the second half of FY22 to bring in the ratio outside the threshold, in line with the guidance. This may impact profitability and capital buffers, it said.

“As of now, most of the large NBFCs are comfortably poised to comply with the regulations. Many NBFCs have raised capital before and during pandemic, leading to an improvement in their capital buffers, and carried excess expected credit loss provisions to navigate the pandemic impact on asset quality," it said.

