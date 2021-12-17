PCA rules for NBFCs to increase parity with banks on vigilance: India Ratings

Any NBFC breaching any of the risk threshold has the time to course-correct till March 2022 as the guidelines will be based on year-end numbers. NBFCs with net non-performing assets of 6% and higher may have to make higher provisions or sell assets to asset reconstruction companies during the second half of FY22 to bring in the ratio outside the threshold, in line with the guidance. This may impact profitability and capital buffers, it said.