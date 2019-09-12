MUMBAI : Private equity-backed real estate lender Altico Capital has defaulted on interest payments due on an external commercial borrowing facility to the Gulf-based Mashreq Bank, highlighting the stress in the real estate sector amid a liquidity crunch and economic slowdown.

According to a stock exchange filing by Altico, the lender defaulted on interest payment worth Rs19.9 crore. The principal amount of the borrowing from Mashreq on which the default occurred is Rs340 crore. Altico’s total outstanding debt as of 12 September stood at Rs4,361.55 crore.

“Our failure to repay the amounts set out above may result in an acceleration of interest repayment/redemption obligations in respect of non-convertible debt securities issued by us and may trigger a default in their timely repayments. We are evaluating options for resolving the liquidity crisis and will be engaging in discussions with various stakeholders for the same," the lender said.

The default by Altico follows a rating downgrade and the resignation of its chairperson and independent director, Naina Lal Kidwai, former head of HSBC India, earlier this month.

On 3 September, India Ratings and Research downgraded Altico Capital’s long-term issuer rating to 'IND A+' from 'IND AA-' and short-term issuer rating to 'IND A1' from 'IND A1+', with a negative outlook.

“The operating environment for real estate players has become extremely challenging, with the tepid sales velocity of residential units, especially in the mid and higher ticket segments, and the funding crunch faced by the sector, given the heightened risk aversion of lenders. Dampening of sales has been higher for Tier II and Tier III developers (excluding the top 15 developers for the industry), who are the target customers for NBFCs," the rating agency noted.

The tightened liquidity has also resulted in shrinkage of borrowing options for the developers, leading to lower portfolio chum, and hence increased challenges on asset quality, it added.

“Altico's loan book (Rs6,900 crore in June 2019) has exposure to real estate developers, many of whom have weak and stretched credit profiles," India Rating said.

Non-bank lenders, especially those focused on real estate and housing finance, have been hit hard by the liquidity crunch that has plagued the market since defaults by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) group in September 2018. Amongst those hit the most is Dewan Housing Finance Ltd, which is currently working with its lenders to resolve its debt issues, which have seen the lender default on payments to banks, mutual funds and other lenders.

Altico was established in 2004 by the funds managed by Clearwater Capital Partners for wholesale lending to capital constrained Indian small and medium enterprises. In FY15, the company was renamed Altico Capital India limited, and its business strategy was changed to focus on high-yield asset-backed senior secured credit opportunities in the real estate sector. Other investors in Altico include Varde Partners and Abu Dhabi Investment Council.

Interestingly, one of Altico’s lenders includes celebrated e-commerce entrepreneur Sachin Bansal. The Flipkart co-founder invested Rs250 crore in non-convertible debentures issued by Altico in February.