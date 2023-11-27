Penalties rise as RBI turns up scrutiny of banks, NBFCs
The reasons included non-compliance with guidelines on lending, delay in paying interest to senior citizens, and not specifying the date of interest rate reset on some loans.
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slapped penalties totalling ₹71.4 crore in 56 cases in the year so far as it enhanced scrutiny of banks, non-banks and other regulated entities, data compiled by Mint showed. In comparison, the banking regulator levied fines of ₹26 crore across 34 cases in all of last year.