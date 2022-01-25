Pencilton, a teen-focused fintech startup, has launched PencilCard, a debit card with NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) for teens. It has been launched in partnership with Transcorp.

This debit card works for online & offline payments just like any other debit card and also doubles up as a metro card, and bus card - an all-in-one card. The debit card can already work as a metro card for travel in Delhi (Airport line) & as a bus card in Goa (across KTC buses). It is also scheduled to be accepted for metro travel in Pune, Chennai & Mumbai as well as in BEST buses (Mumbai) very soon.

As per the press release, this card is a part of contactless prepaid debit cards that can be used for payments across various channels, including retail shopping offline, online shopping, travel and in the future - tolls and parking, among others. It comes with the capability to store seasonal tickets & monthly passes, using which Mumbai Local authorities are planning to let season ticket holders top up the ticket via the card and purchase tickets, the note added.

Pencilton’s PencilCard is also a Platinum RuPay card, and therefore, it comes with some additional benefits like free access to lounges at all airports in India, the firm noted.

Users can activate their card via the Pencilton app for loading money, getting a category-wise spend analysis, blocking/unblocking cards, setting limits, setting savings goals, saving in a ‘digital piggy bank’, finishing chores given by parents for bonus pocket money and accessing a variety of other functions.

Speaking on the launch, an ecstatic Vishwajit Pureti, co-founder and CEO of Pencilton, said, “The fintech for teens space has grown rapidly in recent years, highlighting the need. So, we are launching the PencilCard, which is the most advanced debit card for teens, probably more advanced than the debit cards many of their parents have too, which will help onboard them into the digital financial ecosystem."

Pencilton is offering the virtual PencilCard for free. The physical card is priced at ₹199. As part of the launch promotion, it is available for ₹99.

