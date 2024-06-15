Pensions piled into private equity. Now they can’t get out.
Heather Gillers , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 15 Jun 2024, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryRetirement funds are seeking cash while money is languishing in zombie investments.
Private-equity and pension funds seemed like a match made in heaven. U.S. companies and states handed over control of some worker retirement savings. In exchange, they got a promise of high returns after a decade—and often received healthy cash payouts in the years before that.
