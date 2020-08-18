Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Industry >Banking >People's Bank of China picks up 0.006% stake in ICICI Bank through QIP
The Chinese bank was among 357 institutional investors -- including domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and global institutions -- that subscribed to the issue

People's Bank of China picks up 0.006% stake in ICICI Bank through QIP

1 min read . 04:03 PM IST ANI

People's Bank of China has picked up 0.006% stake in ICICI Bank by investing 15 crore in the private sector lender's 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement exercise which concluded last week

MUMBAI : The People's Bank of China has picked up 0.006% stake in ICICI Bank by investing 15 crore in the private sector lender's 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) exercise which concluded last week.

The People's Bank of China has picked up 0.006% stake in ICICI Bank by investing 15 crore in the private sector lender's 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) exercise which concluded last week.

Investment banking sources said the Chinese bank was among 357 institutional investors -- including domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and global institutions -- that subscribed to the issue.

Investment banking sources said the Chinese bank was among 357 institutional investors -- including domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and global institutions -- that subscribed to the issue.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The prominent investors were Government of Singapore, Morgan Investment and Societe Generale, according to regulatory filings.

In March, the Chinese bank increased its stake in home loan lender HDFC Ltd to over 1%, creating a flutter in the Indian market.

The move prompted the government to tightened foreign portfolio investment rules, especially on investments coming from neighbouring countries with a Chinese connection, citing 'opportunistic takeovers'.

Relations between India and China have worsened since the Galwan valley border clash. India has already banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok and WeChat. Besides, the government is monitoring Chinese investment inflow closely.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated