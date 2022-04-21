Personal loans most sought-after during festival season: Crif High Mark report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Data from FY19 to FY22 shows that lending sector is boosted by significant demand across major consumer products during the festive season; it continues to be the most preferred period to make important, high-value purchases
MUMBAI: Personal loans outshined all other products, clocking nearly double growth in originations by value during festival season to ₹1.47 trillion in FY22 from ₹75,088 crore in FY19, and quadrupling in originations by volume to 15.8 million accounts in FY22 from 3.9 million in FY19, as per a report by credit bureau Crif High Mark.
The report looks at overall trends and movement across key consumer lending products like personal loans, mortgages, consumer durable loans and vehicle loans during the festive season of October-December from FY19 to FY22.
Home loans, the report said, witnessed a 40% growth in originations by value during festive season from ₹1.38 trillion in FY19 to ₹1.93 trillion in FY22. The report said consumer durable loans saw a 32% growth in originations by value from ₹19,683 crore in FY19 to ₹26,075 crore in FY22.
According to the report, southern and western India dominate in originations. Among the top 10 states, originations by value is highest in Maharashtra for auto, personal, consumer durables, and home loans, and Uttar Pradesh for two-wheeler loans.
Navin Chandani, managing director and chief executive, Crif High Mark, said tha the report “How India Celebrates – Report on Festive Lending in India", was developed to capture the key trends and movements for major consumer lending products.
“Our data from FY19 to FY22 shows that lending sector is boosted by significant demand across major consumer products during the festive season; it continues to be the most preferred period to make important, high-value purchases. We are certain that our insights will aid all key players in the consumer sector (companies, manufactures and lenders) to leverage the strong consumer demand during the festive season in an improved manner, and build a collaborative ecosystem, that will boost the lending community at large," said Chandani.