Personal loans prop up credit growth in January

While personal loans—unsecured loans for consumption—have been the forte of private sector banks and a few public sector lenders, more are getting on the bandwagon. India’s second-largest state-owned lender Bank of Baroda, has embarked on a mission to drive growth in this segment. Although coming off a low base, personal loans have nearly tripled to ₹17,230 crore as on 31 December from the same period last year.