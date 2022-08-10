State-run banks see surge in digital personal loans3 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 01:24 AM IST
Personal loans have been the forte of private lenders, backed by tech-driven loan underwriting capabilities
MUMBAI : Led by spruced-up mobile apps, pre-approved loan limits and quicker sanctions and disbursal, public sector banks are witnessing a surge in demand for personal loans as consumption gathers pace.