Can PSU banks protect surging personal-loan portfolios?

Traditionally, personal loans have been the forte of India’s private lenders, backed by tech-driven loan underwriting capabilities. While they, too, saw rising stress in this segment in the initial years, private banks have been able to learn from the experiences and develop better models and data analytics. As a result, experts are now circumspect over the ability of state-owned banks—more used to underwriting corporates and small businesses—to be able to protect their portfolios in case of another widespread stress scenario like covid-19.