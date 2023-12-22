Piramal Enterprises, IIFL Finance initiate provisions for AIF exposure after RBI tightens norms
The announcements by PEL and IIFL Finance come as a proactive measure to align with the RBI’s newly instituted norms governing the financial sector’s involvement in AIFs.
In response to the recent regulatory directives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) concerning lenders’ exposure to Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) and IIFL Finance have officially communicated to the stock exchanges that they have initiated the process of making provisions. The announcements by PEL and IIFL Finance come as a proactive measure to align with the RBI’s newly instituted norms governing the financial sector’s involvement in AIFs.