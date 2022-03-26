Planning bank visit next week? Strike may disrupt services. Details here

The All India Bank Employees Association o Saturday announced that all banks will join the nationwide strike on Monday and Tuesday (28-29 March) called by the joint forum of central trade unions.
The trade unions have called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday and Tuesday to protest against the Central government policies that affect workers.
The banks are joining the nationwide strike in order to protest against the central government's bid to privatize public sector banks, as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.
Indian largest nationalized bank, State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notice in this regard. The notice said that owing to the bank strike, services may be disrupted on 28-28 March.
Banks have also said that employees who are about to retire and draw pension thereafter would not be affected if they join the protest.
The call for a nationwide strike was taken after a meeting of the joint platform of central trade unions on March 22, 2022. After taking stock of preparations in various states, the unions announced a two-day all-India strike against "the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" of the central government.
Workers from various other sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance are expected to participate in the strike.
The unions in the railways and defence sector would be making mass mobilisation in support of the strike at several hundreds of spots across the country.